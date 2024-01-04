Andres Dewerk becomes latest Trojan to enter the transfer portal

The USC Trojans football team has seen quite a few players enter the transfer portal, and this past week has been no different.

On Wednesday, wide receiver Dorian Singer entered the portal, and offensive lineman Andres Dewerk also entered, per Shotgun Spratling of 247Sports.

Dewerk barely saw playing time and just finished his fourth year with the Trojans. This past season, he played in just four games between the offensive line and special teams, and he likely wants to head elsewhere in order to earn more snaps.

Dewerk was originally recruited during Clay Helton’s time and survived the mass exodus of players that departed once Lincoln Riley was hired.

With college football bowl season in the rearview mirror and the early signing period over, a number of lesser-known players might enter the portal in hopes for new chances at other programs.

This should be seen as good news for USC, given that every spot on the roster is precious and the Trojans need high-quality depth pieces for their offensive line.

