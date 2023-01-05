U of M transfer Andrel Anthony receives offer from Michigan State football

A familiar face has received an offer from the Michigan State coaching staff. Andrel Anthony, a transfer from the University of Michigan has received an offer from MSU.

Anthony is known to the fan base for his high profile recruitment as a member of the 2021 recruiting class. An East Lansing native, Anthony chose the Wolverines over the Spartans following his initial recruitment, but now after the wide receiver has entered the transfer portal, the Spartans have a chance to win Anthony’s services once again.

blessed to receive an offer from michigan state.. pic.twitter.com/5a8DSggERT — Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) January 5, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More!

Former Michigan State football kicker Jack Stone transferring to Baylor

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire