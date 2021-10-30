Who is Andrel Anthony? The man of Michigan football dreams, MSU nightmares

Who is Andrel Anthony Jr.?

Right now, he looks like the best wideout Michigan football has had since Ronnie Bell.

If the Wolverines win, he'll be a nightmare figure for Michigan State football fans: A hometown boy who came back to hurt the Spartans as a collegian.

But most simply, he's a Michigan wide receiver with four catches, 136 yards and two touchdowns vs. MSU during Saturday's historic rivalry game.

For real, who is Andrel Anthony?

Anthony, at 6-feet-2, 185 pounds, is a talented pass catcher out of East Lansing High School. He set East Lansing High School's receiving record with 1,971 career yards. His 954 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior set single-season school marks as well.

A three-star commit, he choose Michigan over a slew of major programs including Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Arkansas and Notre Dame. Central Michigan and Cincinnatti were also courtin Anthony, and last year's MSU win over Michigan appeared to cause him to rethink his commitment.

What has he done before Saturday?

In a Michigan uniform? Not much.

Saturday's catches marked his first in college.

He made his debut Sept. 4 against Western Michigan and touched the ball for the first time last week vs. Northwestern.

Michigan Wolverines receiver Andrel Anthony (1) celebrates with tight end Joel Honigford after making his touchdown catch of the game, during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium, Oct. 30, 2021 in East Lansing.

