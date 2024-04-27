Andrej Stojakovic commits to Cal

CARMICHAEL, Calif (KTXL) – From Stanford to Cal.

Andrej Stojakovic has reportedly decided to which school he will transfer, and it is not far from where he played last season.

“It was just the overall transparency from Coach Madsen and his staff,” Stojakovic told ESPN. “We had many conversations about a development plan, what me at Cal could look like. Just overall, the consistency with them recruiting me, spending time with myself and my family.”

Stojakovic, the son of former Sacramento King all-star Peja Stojakovic, was a McDonald’s all-American at Jesuit High School. During his one season at Stanford, he averaged 7.8 points per game and 3.4 rebounds per game.

