Andrei Svechnikov with a Powerplay Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens
Andrei Svechnikov (Carolina Hurricanes) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens, 12/28/2023
Andrei Svechnikov (Carolina Hurricanes) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens, 12/28/2023
It's the battle of the immovable object vs. the very-stoppable force on Thursday Night Football. Antonio Losada reveals everything fantasy managers need to know for Week 17's first game.
Dallas has lost back-to-back games, but hopes for a rebound and a deep playoff run start with the rapid play-calling, command at the line of scrimmage and other key details that have helped its offense hum.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
Jason Fitz is joined by ESPN's Mina Kimes to cap off the last week of 2023 as we prepare for Week 17 of NFL action. Fitz and Mina start off by discussing the Russell Wilson benching, what went wrong in Denver and Russ' potential future as a starting NFL quarterback. Fitz and Mina also discuss how weird 2023 has been for the quarterback position and which teams could consider themselves a mid-level quarterback away from deep playoff contention. Next, the duo dive into some New Year's resolutions for playoff teams, as they analyze what the NFL's playoff contenders need to be focused on improving about themselves over the next few weeks to make it to the Super Bowl. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, and the duo have a lot to get to as they get a front office perspective on the latest news of the week. Fitz and Michael cover the Russell Wilson benching and how that works in a front office, quarterback contracts and how much is too much (do you give Brock Purdy $50M when it's time?) and their year-end awards for both coach of the year and GM of the year.
LSU and South Carolina have different roster makeups than when they won their respective titles, but they still have NCAA championship potential and are the two favorites to win the SEC.
Shiffrin made tough course conditions look easy.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 17. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.
West Virginia easily beat North Carolina 30-10.
Alexander will miss Sunday's game against the Vikings.
The tight end position is tricky in Week 17, shockingly even among its biggest name. Scott Pianowski provides some assistance.
The Jaguars are on a four-game losing streak but still have a seat in the AFC playoff picture for now.
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.
Trevor Siemian is in line for another start in Week 17.
Nobody's running away with the award this year, and the winner will likely be whichever QB screws up the least in the final few weeks of the season. Right now, that's Jackson.
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
QB Kenny Pickett participated in individual drills last week, and his status will be re-evaluated at week's end.
For all the talk of money, celebrity, franchise relocation and off-field frustration, sports always come back to the games.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Need help with your Week 17 full-PPR lineups? Let our rankings from Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don be your guide.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!