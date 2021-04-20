Andrei Svechnikov with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Andrei Svechnikov (Carolina Hurricanes) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 04/19/2021
Andrei Svechnikov (Carolina Hurricanes) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 04/19/2021
Canes played with more emotion in the eighth and final regular-season game against the 2020 Stanley Cup champions.
Jordan Staal (Carolina Hurricanes) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 04/20/2021
Kevin Durant is only 10 days removed from his return following a hamstring injury.
Former Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno is eyeing Thursday as his potential debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs, he said on an NHL.com podcast. The Maple Leafs acquired the left wing on April 11 in a three-team trade with Columbus and the San Jose Sharks, with each team retaining a portion of Foligno's salary so he can join the North Division leaders for their Stanley Cup pursuit. Toronto visits the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea are set to play Champions League semifinals a week after announcing they'd break away from the Champions League in the future.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Johnny Juzang, who starred for UCLA in the Bruins' run to the Final Four, is entering his name in the NBA draft but not hiring an agent. The sophomore guard announced his decision Tuesday on social media, leaving open the possibility of returning to Westwood. The Bruins lost to then-undefeated Gonzaga in the national semifinals in their first Final Four appearance since 2008.
It appears playing the waiting game could pay off for Colby Covington.
After the first round there are some very questionable choices in this one
Ward was the Browns 2nd round pick in 2010 and made a Pro Bowl in his last year in Cleveland
Bill Belichick and Scott Pioli did their due diligence before trading a second-round pick for Corey Dillon.
JaKarr Sampson got into it with Patty Mills during Monday's game.
He should still be in strong consideration for the Browns at No. 26 overall, but Collins isn't playing linebacker at that weight
The Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Braves on Tuesday.
The Titans are now in the green in the compensatory pick formula.
The USWNT do not want a repeat of 2016.
With the Dolphins rumored to be looking at trade down scenarios, does it make sense for the Cardinals to move up?
Former LSU star and current Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson thought he was heading to the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Could there have been a world in which Bill Belichick departed the Patriots in 2018?
The top remaining high school basketball recruit in the country is likely to take his talents directly to the professional ranks.
A friendly bet between former Royals teammates had Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady trading jabs on Twitter.