Andrei Svechnikov with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

It was the fifth singles ATP crown for the world number 15 and follows his success on the hardcourts of Tokyo in 2017. The 30-year-old got off to a poor start against Spaniard Bautista Agut in Sunday's match at Court Patrice Dominguez when he lost a tight opening set to the top seed. Goffin regained focus to dominate the contest thereafter and came away with a victory in which he fired 13 aces and converted four out of seven breakpoints.