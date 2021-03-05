Andrei Svechnikov with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Andrei Svechnikov (Carolina Hurricanes) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 03/04/2021
Martin Necas (Carolina Hurricanes) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 03/04/2021
Alex Ovechkin was fined the maximum amount allowable under the CBA.
The Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes will play at 7 p.m. Thursday and you can watch it on Fox Sports Detroit (FSD).
UFC president Dana White says he believes UFC 259 headliner Israel Adesanya is poised for superstardom if he can beat Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title on Saturday at Apex in Las Vegas.
PNC Arena will operate at 15 percent capacity starting March 4 when the Canes host the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin wanted nothing to do with challenge from Boston Bruins' Trent Frederic. But he later delivered some stickwork.
The Toronto Raptors will have enough players to get back on the floor Wednesday, after a pair of games earlier this week were postponed for virus-related issues. Also still out: coach Nick Nurse, who entered the protocols last week along with five other members of his staff. Assistant coach Sergio Scariolo, who led Toronto to a win in its most recent game on Friday, will remain in the acting-coach role on Wednesday.
Joakim Noah spent 13 seasons in the NBA.
The Hawks reportedly hope that assistant coach and Pierce ally Nate McMillan will take on the interim role.
It was the fifth singles ATP crown for the world number 15 and follows his success on the hardcourts of Tokyo in 2017. The 30-year-old got off to a poor start against Spaniard Bautista Agut in Sunday's match at Court Patrice Dominguez when he lost a tight opening set to the top seed. Goffin regained focus to dominate the contest thereafter and came away with a victory in which he fired 13 aces and converted four out of seven breakpoints.
The Cowboys have $19 million in cap space with more room needed for Dak Prescott's deal, so a DeMarcus Lawrence trigger is in the plans.
Adesanya is the bigger star and at BetMGM, he’s better than a 2-1 favorite to come through and win a second belt.
We dish out marks out of 10 from a pivotal top four battle at Anfield.
It was goaltending! It was then. It is now.
If you turned off the Kings game with a minute to go, you were surprised to wake up to a loss.
We all know Wilson is unhappy with the Seahawks, but apparently the feeling's mutual.
Is the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks beyond repair?
Alistair Overeem showed nothing but grace in his first comments since his UFC release.
Ben Roethlisberger will remain in Pittsburgh for the 2021 season. The Steelers announced today that they have signed Roethlisberger to a new contract that will keep him in town this year. There’s no word on the value or structure of the contract. The Steelers had made clear that Roethlisberger wouldn’t be back if he didn’t [more]