Andreescu out of Madrid Open after positive Covid test

Sidelined again: Canadian Bianca Andreescu will miss the Madrid Open after testing positive for Covid-19

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu will miss the Madrid Open after testing positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Spain, the world number six said on Twitter on Sunday.

"After testing negative twice before my flight to Madrid, I was sadly informed that I had tested positive upon arrival for Covid-19 and therefore will not be playing at the Madrid Open later this week.

"I am feeling good, I am resting, and continuing to follow the health protocols and safety guidelines," Andreescu added. "I look forward to getting back on the court very soon."

It's yet another setback for the 20-year-old from Ontario, who retired from the Miami Open final against top-ranked Ashleigh Barty last month with a right foot injury.

She had sat out Canada's Billie Jean King Cup playoff tie against Serbia in April, but had hoped to be ready for the WTA tour's claycourt swing leading up to the French Open.

Andreescu, who won the US open title in 2019 with a victory over US great Serena Williams in the final, spent 15 months on the sidelines, nursing a knee injury before the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020.

She returned in February at the Australian Open, where she fell in straight sets in the second round to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei.

