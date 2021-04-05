Andreescu climbs to sixth as Barty holds on to top ranking

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bianca Andreescu climbed three places to sixth in the WTA rankings on Monday, following her run to the final where she lost to Ashleigh Barty, who remains the world number one.

Andreescu, a 20-year-old Canadian who was forced to retire in the second set in Miami after turning her ankle, is approaching her best ranking since winning the 2019 US Open when she reached fourth.

Barty, who retained her title in Florida, shrugged off criticism of her continued presence at number one on Saturday, saying "I thoroughly deserve my spot at the top of the rankings".

The Australian has benefited from a tweak into the way rankings are calculated which takes into account the disruption caused by last year's pandemic shutdown. Barty skipped last year's rescheduled US and French Opens to remain at home.

In spite of Barty's victory, her nearest challenger Naomi Osaka closed the gap by 150 points although the Japanese player remains more than 1,000 points behind.

The best progression of the week came from the Greek Maria Sakkari who reached the semifinals in Florida after knocking out Osaka. The 25-year-old Athenian moves up six places to 19th, her highest ranking yet.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who made it to the last eight in Miami, climbed one step to seventh place with Serena Williams dropping down to eighth and Karolina Pliskova going down three places to ninth.

WTA rankings as of April 5:

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 9186 pts

2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7985

3. Simona Halep (ROM) 6965

4. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5915

5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5750

6. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 5265 (+3)

7. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 5085 (+1)

8. Serena Williams (USA) 4850 (-1)

9. Karolína Pliskova (CZE) 4660 (-3)

10. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4490 (+1)

11. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4476 (-1)

12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4315

13. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4120

14. Jennifer Brady (USA) 3765

15. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3625

16. Iga Swiatek (POL) 3615

17. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3400

18. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3236

19. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3020 (+6)

20. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2862

bds-dga/smr/bsp

Recommended Stories

  • Barty retains Miami Open crown as injured Andreescu limps out

    World number one Ashleigh Barty retained her Miami Open title Saturday as Bianca Andreescu's injury curse struck again.

  • Poland's Hurkacz beats Italian teen Sinner to win Miami Open

    Poland's Hubert Hurkacz defeated Italian teenager Jannik Sinner in straight sets to win the Miami Open and claim the first ATP Masters title of his career on Sunday.

  • Red Sox vs. Orioles observations: J.D. Martinez the only bright spot in Sox lineup

    Outside of J.D. Martinez, the Red Sox haven't gotten much of anything out of their offense through the first series of the 2021 season.

  • Jim Nantz provides GOAT perspective on Jalen Suggs' UCLA-killing buzzer-beater

    CBS announcer Jim Nantz, his head still spinning from Gonzaga's Final Four win over UCLA, speaks on where the victory lands among the greatest games.

  • Eight reasons this men’s NCAA Tournament has been best ever

    The return of March Madness and bracket busters. The Final Four thriller between Gonzaga and UCLA. The records. This Big Dance had something for all.

  • Andreescu refuses to let injuries define her career

    She exited the year's first Grand Slam in the second round and followed it up with a semi-final run at a WTA event at Melbourne Park before withdrawing from tournaments in Adelaide, Doha and Dubai with a leg issue.

  • Tatum's 22, 3-pointers lift Celtics over Hornets, 116-86

    BOSTON (AP) Jayson Tatum had 22 points and eight rebounds, and the Boston Celtics blew past the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 116-86 on Sunday. Evan Fournier had four 3-pointers and 17 points. Robert Williams finished with 16 points and eight rebounds to help Boston post its second straight victory.

  • Jordan Spieth shoots 6-under 66 to win Valero Texas Open

    In the final round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth fired a 6-under 66 to get to 18-under par for the tournament and earn his 12th career PGA TOUR victory.

  • How to watch ONE on TNT 1: Fight card, start time, results, odds, live stream for Moraes vs. Johnson

    Here's how to watch the Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson flyweight title bout from Singapore.

  • Koepka hopes to hit top form at Augusta after knee surgery

    Koepka dislocated his kneecap and sustained ligament damage early last month and had an operation on March 16. "If I knew I was going to finish second, I wouldn't have shown up," Koepka told reporters at Augusta National, where he got some practice in ahead of the major. He was last in action at the World Golf Championships event in Florida on Feb. 28 where he finished tied for second.

  • NHL roundup: Jakob Chychrun's well-time hat trick rescues Coyotes

    Jakob Chychrun delivered a hat trick, getting the game-tying score with less than five minutes remaining in regulation and the game-winner in overtime, as the Arizona Coyotes rallied for a 3-2 victory Sunday over the host Anaheim Ducks. Chychrun's game-winner, from the top of the right circle, came with 3:13 remaining in the extra period as Arizona strengthened its hold on fourth place in the West Division. Adin Hill had 18 saves for the Coyotes.

  • Andrew Wiggins with a deep 3 vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Atlanta Hawks, 04/04/2021

  • NBA fines Kevin Durant $50,000 for 'offensive, derogatory' DM exchange with Michael Rapaport

    Michael Rapaport shared extremely offensive and profane direct messages between him and Kevin Durant earlier this week.

  • 7 players who improved their NBA draft stock in the NCAA tournament

    Each NCAA tournament, we see a few players rise up NBA draft boards with stellar performances. Here are seven players who made a big impression on scouts this tourney.

  • Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson booked for UFC 264 in July

    A marquee welterweight matchup will go down this summer when former title challengers Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson meet at UFC 264.

  • Josh Hart, Isaiah Thomas react to Lonzo Ball’s career night vs. Houston

    Lonzo Ball set a career-high with eight 3-pointers on Sunday, leading to his teammates Josh Hart and Isaiah Thomas to react on Twitter.

  • How much money each PGA Tour player won at the Valero Texas Open

    Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.

  • Angels star Shohei Ohtani throws wild 100 mph pitch, drills home run in historic start

    Shohei Ohtani hit a deep home run instantly in his first appearance at the plate on Sunday night in a historic outing for the pitcher.

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.

  • Gonzaga coach Mark Few reveals Bob Knight's advice as his team tries to equal Indiana's 32-0 season

    Mark Few's 31-0 Gonzaga team is trying to do what Bob Knight's Indiana team did in 1976 – finish as national champions with a perfect 32-0 record.