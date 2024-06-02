Andrea Ortiz gives Weslaco Texas 6A softball championship with walk-off grand slam

Talk about an all-time grand finale.

On Saturday evening, the Texas State 6A softball state championship game saw Weslaco High School trail 9-3 and down to their final chance to win the title in the bottom of the seventh.

They closed the deficit against Waco Midway to 9-7 when Andrea Ortiz, a sophomore, stepped into the batter’s box with the bases loaded, and she delivered.

Check out the swing and watch the softball soar.

The game-winning grand slam gave the Lady Panthers an 11-9 victory and the state title. That would be an eight-run rally to win a championship.

An absolute dream for any athlete. Walk-off grand slam to win state. ANDREA ORTIZ lifts Weslaco High Lady Panthers to a 11-9 win and a 6A softball state championship pic.twitter.com/ce45yc7pRZ — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) June 2, 2024

“At the end we just told the girls give yourself a chance, keep fighting, keep fighting,” Weslaco High head coach Mario Rodriguez said at McCombs Field in Austin. “We knew they had a powerhouse over there and we were just trying to slow them down a little bit. I did not know if we could stop them, but we were going to slow them down.”

Ortiz was confident stepping up to the plate.

“I knew I had it,” Ortiz said. “I told my coach and I told everybody I got you guys, I got you guys. Our saying is, ‘we got our backs’ and I knew I had to come through for my team. So, I believed in myself as much as I could and I came through.”

Story originally appeared on High School Sports