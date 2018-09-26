Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm to make NFL history on Thursday night

Kremer and Storm will make history on Thursday night: Amazon

Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer will this week become the first female duo to commentate on live NFL games after Amazon selected the experienced pair for their coverage of Thursday Night Football.

Storm and Kremer will narrate and analyse Amazon Prime Video’s live streaming coverage of the first of 11 Thursday Night Football games Amazon will carry this season, the media giant announced, starting this week when the Super Bowl favourites, the Los Angeles Rams, host the Minnesota Vikings.

Interestingly, fans will have the options of four different audio streams: Kremer and Storm, the Fox broadcast with familiar faces including former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, a Spanish-language broadcast and even British coverage of the game.

Kremer has been one of the NFL’s most-respected sideline reporters for decades while Storm has presented ESPN’s flagship news show SportsCenter for some time.

"I can’t imagine embarking upon this new role with anyone better than Andrea," Storm said in a statement. "A lifelong friend with Pro Football Hall of Fame credentials, she is the perfect partner. Together we’re looking forward to offering a new option for Prime members on Thursday nights and I'm excited to get to work!"

ESPN made history last year by handing Beth Mowins a commentating role last year for Monday Night Football, one of America’s most-watched broadcasts.