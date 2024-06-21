Andrea Belotti set to join Como

Italian striker Andrea Belotti has agreed to join Serie A new boys Como, after spending the second-half of last season on-loan at Fiorentina.

The 30-year-old, who is currently owned by Roma , is understood to have given the green-light and transfer expert, Gianluca Di Marzio, writes that the deal could be concluded in the next few days.

Belotti, who found himself frozen out in the Italian capital after an indifferent couple of seasons with the Giallorossi, was initially unconvinced by the interest of the club who are back in the Italian top-flight after 21 years.

Di Marzio claims that in the past few hours, the player has now had a change of heart and has agreed to join the team from Lombardy.

Como supporters will now hope that the player nicknamed “Gallo” (Rooster) because of his famous goal celebration, can recapture the form which has seen him score 112 goals in 330 Serie A appearances.

