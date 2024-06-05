Andrea Belotti’s salary discourages potential buyers

Andrea Belotti will soon make his return to the Italian capital where he will regularly begin preseason with De Rossi’s team.

The Italian striker recently concluded his loan at Fiorentina and is not expected to stay in Florence.

The Viola decided against pursuing any talks over a new deal for the ex-Torino captain.

As a result, Roma are back to square one: the capital club have excluded Belotti from their long-term plans and want to find a permanent solution for him.

However, the task has proven extremely challenging, informs calciomercato.com.

The news portal claims Belotti has drawn interest from several teams in Serie A and Serie B.

However, the Belotti’s salary has put off many potential buyers.

The player’s wages are not compatible with most teams that have inquired about him.

Roma, however, remain hopeful that a solution can be found with newly promoted side Como showing the most interest in the Italian striker.