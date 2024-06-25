🚨 Andrea Belotti leaves Roma for Serie A new boys

Newly-promoted Como have completed the surprise signing of Italy international Andrea Belotti from Roma.

The striker has suffered a tough time of it since swapping Torino for the Giallorossi two years ago and spent the last six months on loan at Fiorentina.

He has now completed a move to Como following their promotion to the top flight in a €4.5m deal, penning a two-year deal with Cesc Fàbregas' side.

"I chose Como because I was struck by the very ambitious project that the coach and the owners showed me. Speaking with the coach I understood his idea of ​​football and his way of playing every match," Belotti said of his reasoning for the move.

"It was an important call because his mentality fits perfectly with mine. There's everything you need to do well."

He leaves Roma after netting 10 goals in 68 appearances.