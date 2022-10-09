Andre Tippett narrates awesome 'Pat Patriot' hype video ahead of Week 5

Andre Tippett narrates great 'Pat Patriot' red jersey hype video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are getting back to their roots Sunday.

The Patriots will wear their iconic red uniforms with white helmets featuring their original "Pat Patriot" logo in their Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions. They briefly revived the red throwbacks about a decade ago but haven't worn them since 2012, and now they're going all-out by redesigning Gillette Stadium with a retro look.

To continue the throwback theme, the Patriots posted a video Saturday on social media narrated by former star outside linebacker Andre Tippett, who played 12 seasons in New England from 1982 to 1993 and is a member of the Pro Football of Hall of Fame as one of the best defensive players of his era.

"Twelve seasons, 157 games, 100 sacks," Tippett says in the video, highlighting his career stats. "All of that in one place and one jersey. One red jersey."

At the end of the video, Tippett tosses a red jersey to the Patriots' current star pass rusher, Matthew Judon, who has 16.5 sacks in 21 games to date with New England.

Aside from a Super Bowl appearance in 1986, the Patriots didn't enjoy much success in the 1980s while wearing those red jerseys. They're still an iconic part of franchise history, though, and the current Patriots will do their best to honor them Sunday against the Detroit Lions.