Andre Roberts out of practice ahead of Week One

After returner Andre Roberts signed with the Bills as a free agent in March, he said the chance to play the Jets twice this season was “the biggest thing” driving his desire to go to Buffalo.

Roberts played for the Jets last season and was voted a first team All-Pro after leading the league in average yards per punt return and returning a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns over the course of the year. Roberts said the Jets were “a little shady” when it came to trying to re-sign him for the 2019 season, which was the impetus for his desire to face them this year.

Roberts’s plans for two matchups with his former team may have hit a snag, however. The Jets host the Bills this Sunday, but Roberts is out of practice on Wednesday with a quad injury. Head coach Sean McDermott said that Roberts is day-to-day when it comes to his availability for the weekend.

Tight end Tyler Kroft is also out of practice as he continues to deal with a foot injury, but left guard Quinton Spain is practicing after missing time with an ankle injury.