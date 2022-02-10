Andre Reed: X-factor WRs in Super LVI 'GMFB'
Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Andrew Reed wakes up with "GMFB." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow will both be playing their first Super Bowl on Sunday. Each quarterback was selected at No. 1 overall, though it took Stafford 12 seasons and a change of scenery to become a conference champion. Burrow accomplished the feat in just two seasons — and he did it coming off a [more]
Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask resigned midway through Dennis Allen's first run as a head coach, and she had an interesting response to news of him being promoted in New Orleans:
Large numbers of Republicans have soured on the NFL and disapprove of the league's efforts to improve treatment of Black players, poll shows.
Who is moving up the board after Senior Bowl week?
The Houston Texans were stuck with a D grade from CBS Sports for their hiring of coach Lovie Smith.
In an exclusive interview with our Tom E. Curran, Julian Edelman shared his take on why Tom Brady walked away at the peak of his powers -- and whether he has one more season in him after all.
Only seven people have attended every Super Bowl, and one of them says Sunday’s game is likely his last. Don Crisman, an 85-year-old from Maine, told the Associated Press that he will be at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, but he does not expect to make it back next year. Crisman said he’s “moving slower, [more]
Would cutting the two-time rushing king actually be best for the Cowboys? Also, how Jerry Jones is cashing in during L.A.'s Super Bowl. | From @ToddBrock24f7
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked Wednesday about the ProFootballTalk report that the league covered up key Deflategate evidence that favored the Patriots.
Jeremy Giambi, a former major league outfielder and first baseman, died Wednesday at his parents' home in Southern California, police and his agent said. Officers responding around 11:30 a.m. to reports of a medical emergency found Giambi dead at the residence in Claremont, east of Los Angeles, said police Lt. Robert Ewing. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death, Ewing said.
When Cris Collinsworth calls the Super Bowl on Sunday, it’ll be one of the rare instances when the commentator overtly cares who wins.
J.J. loves Kirk at quarterback, but a little friendly advice goes a long way.
The first Bengals injury report for Super Bowl LVI has arrived.
Former Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn, now at UCF, was asked about Bryan Harsin on Wednesday.
Deebo Samuel doesn't "think there's going to be another rodeo" with Jimmy Garoppolo as quarterback for the 49ers.
Kurt Warner said "The Greatest Show on Turf" St. Louis Rams missed the chance "to do something great" in Super Bowl XXXVI.
U.S. cross country skiers have taken issue with the coverage of Jessie Diggins' historic bronze medal over the discussion of her body.
The Buccaneers have yet to move quarterback Tom Brady from their roster. And for good reason. Before June 1, any effort to shift Brady from the active-roster to a non-rostered status would result in a $32 million cap charge for 2022. After June 1, the Bucs can divide the hit, with $8 million landing in [more]
“Mattress Mack” is known in Houston as a man who loves gambling as much as he loves giving back to his community. He drove to a Louisiana gas station to put his money behind his team pick.
Not everyone is loving the Bears hiring of Matt Eberflus as head coach.