Andre Reed was trying to recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to Bills

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Over the weekend, former Buffalo Bills and Hall of Fame wide Andre Reed noted an interesting conversation he had.

Reed was evidently in Atlantic City. So was wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Whatever the occasion, a suggestion was made by Reed to OBJ: Sign with the Bills.

Beckham, 29, tore his ACL with the Los Angeles Rams during last year’s Super Bowl. Despite his injury, Beckham’s team took home the title over the Cincinnati Bengals.

During their postseason run, Beckham played a big role.

The wideout is still working his way back from the issue, but he remains a free agent–He’s one of the top still on the market.

Beckham heading to the Bills would be a huge addition by Buffalo. However, the team is strapped for cap space currently with only $5.5 millionso it might be tough.

Check out Reed’s post below:

