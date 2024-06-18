Andre Onana highlights key aspect of his philosophy

Manchester United’s Andre Onana has opened up on how necessary it is to have a strong mentality to make it as a professional footballer.

The Cameroonian has needed this attitude more than most after a rollercoaster debut season in England.

Onana enjoyed an incredible 2022-23 season with Inter Milan, where he won the Italian Cup and Super Cup and reached the final of the Champions League.

The keeper himself was also nominated for FIFA’s best goalkeeper award and as a result, he earned a big money transfer to Manchester United.

However, an error-strewn first few months at Old Trafford, especially on the global stage of the Champions League, did little to help the player settle.

Furthermore, a revolving door of defenders in front of him due to an unprecedented injury crisis at the club also contributed to a terrible start to his United career.

Nonetheless, the player dug deep and was much better after Christmas, becoming one of the club’s most consistent performers.

Speaking to Mexican newspaper Periodico Al Dia (via Sport Witness), Onana talked up the importance of mental strength as a player.

“I have my philosophy. I always say that I never lose, I win or learn and that is what I want to leave to the young people.”

The Cameroon international spoke on the vitality of continuing to improve and how this was the message he wanted young people to take from watching him.

“For me it will always be important to continue learning and I think that is the most important thing. I want to leave a positive mentality in young people.”

“I come from a very humble family. Football has given me a lot and the advice I can give is to always make an effort and work for what you want.”

Whatever somebody thinks of Onana as a goalkeeper they cannot deny that he doesn’t take responsibility for his actions.

Only one month into the season, after a terrible display against Bayern Munich where he conceded four goals, he could have easily hidden in the dressing room but he came out to face the media and admitted he was at fault for some of the goals conceded that night.

In addition, in a more recent interview with Gary Neville on Sky Sports, he claimed that the media should not target young players but should go after him as he is older and more experienced and it his job to take “bullets” for the team.

Considered one of the “untouchables” – players that United will not sell at any price this summer, Onana will be hoping that a more stable structure around the club, defensive reinforcements in the transfer market and a heavily reduced injury list in defence will allow him to prosper in his second season at Old Trafford.





