Andre Onana in Cameroon U-turn to deal further setback for Erik ten Hag

Andre Onana confirmed he will come out of international retirement should Cameroon qualify for the African Cup of Nations - Getty Images/Claudio Villa

Manchester United will lose Andre Onana to the Africa Cup of Nations in January if Cameroon qualify for the tournament next week after the goalkeeper confirmed he was coming out of international retirement.

Onana, 27, quit Cameroon last December in the wake of a reported falling out with coach Rigobert Song during the World Cup in Qatar.

But despite claiming he had been “confronted with trials marked by injustice and manipulation,” Onana has agreed to rejoin the Cameroon squad, which presents yet another headache for United manager Erik ten Hag.

Cameroon will qualify for the African Nations if they beat Burundi in a winner-takes-all showdown in Garoua next Tuesday. With the tournament due to kick off in Ivory Coast on January 13, United could be without their first choice goalkeeper for between five and eight matches should Cameroon reach the final on February 11.

United have four Premier League matches - Tottenham, Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa - and an FA Cup third round tie during that period but could also have a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final and FA Cup fourth round tie to navigate depending on how they fare in each competition.

Ten Hag said on Friday that he had spoken with Onana and knew “everything about” the situation and that United “can deal” with his absence in the event Cameroon qualify.

United signed Altay Bayindir for £4.3 million from Fenerbahce as back up to Onana following Dean Henderson’s departure for Crystal Palace and the Turkey goalkeeper could now face an extended run in the side in the new year. Tom Heaton is United’s other goalkeeping option.

Man Utd's second choice keeper Altay Bayindir, who signed from Fenerbahce, is likely to start in Onana's absence - Getty Images/Matthew Peters

United signed Onana from Inter Milan for £47million in July when the goalkeeper was still in international retirement and they did not expect to lose him in January until the sudden turnaround.

Onana was suspended by the Cameroonian Football Federation for disciplinary reasons midway through the World Cup in Qatar. It followed an alleged spat with Song, who claimed Onana asked not to play in the country’s second group match against Serbia but the goalkeeper was renamed in the squad last week.

Onana had reacted to the news by posting a cryptic message on his Instagram account that read: “The lie bears flowers but not fruit.”

But in a statement released on Monday, the goalkeeper said his “commitment to Cameroon remains unwavering and I am determined to play my role to see it prosper” and that he would see the fans at the game next week.

Yet Onana did allude to some of the issues that led to his international retirement. “In the world of football, as well as in life, decisive moments occur, demanding crucial choices,” he said. “In recent months, I have been confronted with trials marked by injustice and manipulation. Yet, my unwavering love and attachment to my homeland, Cameroon, remain intact.

“My desire to represent my country has never weakened since my youth, and this aspiration remains an inseparable part of my identity. Nothing and no one can shake this conviction.

“I respond to the call of my nation with unwavering certainty, aware that my return is not only to honour my dream but also to respond to the support of the Cameroonians, who deserve a national team determined to shine.”

Onana said that it was “time to unite, to work in harmony for our common good: Cameroon.” He added: “I would like to salute the government, which is working hard to build a Cameroon better and for all.

“My great thoughts are with the Cameroonian people to whom I say infinite thanks for their support and whom I look forward to seeing again.

“Time, an infallible judgement of all things, will eventually enlighten us and reveal the accuracy of our actions.”

