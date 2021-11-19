Andre Kelly following his career night in Berkeley: 'I actually wanted to win this game for my teammates'

Pac-12 Networks’ Kyle Draper and Dan Belluomini speak with student-athlete Andre Kelly after California men's basketball double-overtime victory against Southern Utah on Thursday, Nov. 18 in Berkeley. Kelly finishes with a career-high 29 points and 15 rebounds to help the Golden Bears improve to 2-2 overall. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.