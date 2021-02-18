Andre Johnson wishes he had been ‘a little more selfish’ with the Texans

Andre Johnson has some regrets about his 14-year NFL career, much of which he spent with the Houston Texans from 2003-14. Johnson joined "The HD Connection" with Harry Douglas to talk about the team that drafted him, the Texans, and their friction with three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. "I think sometimes top people in the organization, they just don't listen to players," said Johnson. "And that's something that I felt like I had to deal with a lot when I was here.".