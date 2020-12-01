Andre Johnson says Texans QB Deshaun Watson is ‘a very smart kid’

Houston Texans Ring of Honor member didn’t get a chance to play with Deshaun Watson, but he was a member of the organization from 2019-20 and got to see the former 2017 first-round pick closer than the average spectator.

According to Johnson, who was made available on behalf the Crown Royal “Water Break,” Watson has grown in his four seasons with the AFC South club.

“First of all, he’s the most athletic quarterback that we’ve had here in Houston,” Johnson said. “But very smart kid. Loves the game of football. Just attention to detail. I think Deshaun has — he’s taken that step in just being that communicator with the guys.”

One of the challenges Watson had to work through in his first couple of seasons, according to Johnson, was being able to lead grown men, which is a difficult proposition even though quarterback is a position that necessitates leadership.

“I think when he first got here, because he was young, he was the young guy,” said Johnson. “So, he was more — sometimes it’s hard because, ‘I’m a young guy. I got to lead and tell grown men what to do.’ But I think for him he’s adjusted to it well. The way he plays the game, some of the thing he does, I think it’s truly amazing. I think he’s only going to continue to get better and better.”

Like Watson, one way that Johnson reminds fans to have better and better tailgates and watch parties is to enjoy responsibly; hydrate in between cocktails, and don’t be “that guy” on game days.

Houston gets back in action Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts at 12:00 p.m. CT at NRG Stadium. The 4-7 Texans are looking for renewed optimism and momentum after learning receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby will be suspended for the remainder of the season due to violations of the NFL’s performance enhancing drug policy.