Andre Johnson says there is ‘no doubt’ DeMeco Ryans will turn around the Texans

The Houston Texans drafted second-round linebacker DeMeco Ryans in 2006 when they needed to climb out of the pit of being an expansion team. In 2022, they brought back their former two-time Pro Bowler to lead the team out of its interminable rebuilding phase.

Andre Johnson was teammates with Ryans from 2006-11, and the inaugural Texans Ring of Honor member believes that the former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator will be able to help Houston back to the top of the AFC South during his tenure as the club’s sixth full-time coach.

“There’s no doubt in my mind he’ll turn it around,” Johnson said. “It’s not going to happen overnight, but, like I said, I have no doubt he’ll turn it around and get it headed in the right direction. People will be proud to say that they’re a Houston Texans fan.”

The Texans continue to work through the assistant coach interviews as Ryans assembles his staff.

