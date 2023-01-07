Andre Johnson reveals when in his Texans career he thought he was Hall of Fame worthy

As a 22-year-old entering the NFL, Andre Johnson wasn’t focused on the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Houston Texans’ No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft was anxious enough trying to be the best version of himself.

“I think once you’re drafted, when I came here, I didn’t say to myself, ‘I want to be a Hall of Fame player,'” Johnson said. “I just always said I wanted to be a great player. I wanted to be one of the best to every play. I never said I wanted to make it to the Hall of Fame.”

The Texans were in their second season of existence when Johnson came into the league. When Johnson made the Pro Bowl in his second season, coaches on the AFC team almost didn’t know what team he represented — that is how young the Texans still were when Johnson made his first trip to Hawaii.

Similarly as Johnson began to collect more accolades, break records, and lead the league in statistical categories, it started to crystalize for the former Miami product.

“As your career goes along, you guys [the media] always remind us of our stats and things we’re accomplishing,” said Johnson. “Then it’s like, ‘Man, okay, I was the first person to do this’ or ‘I did something that Jerry Rice did.’ Now it comes in your mind, ‘Well, maybe I can get in there one day.’”

Johnson was a two-time All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler in his career. The 6-3, 229-pound wideout led the NFL in catches in 2006 and 2008 and also in receiving yards in 2008 and 2009.

“I don’t think that’s it’s something that you come in and just assume is going to happen,” Johnson said.

Johnson is one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 class. The inaugural Texans Ring of Honor member, who played 2003-14 for Houston, was also a finalist for the hall’s 2022 class.

List

Texans vs. Colts Week 18 injury report: WR Phillip Dorsett out

texans-colts-injury-report-phillip-dorsett-out

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire