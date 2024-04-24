Andre Johnson excited for Texans’ addition of WR Stefon Diggs

Andre Johnson knows something about catching touchdown passes at NRG Stadium. After all, he’s still the Houston Texans’ all-time leader in almost every receiving category, including touchdowns with 70.

While the future Hall of Famer isn’t expecting newly acquired pass-catcher Stefon Diggs to break his record in 2024, Johnson is excited to see the Pro Bowler guide Houston back to the postseason alongside Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

“I thought we already had a great receiving corp, but I think [Diggs] has elevated it even more,” Johnson told KPRC2 Sports Tuesday evening during the Texans’ uniform reveal party. “I got a chance to talk to him a little bit. I’m He’s super excited about being here, great player. I just can’t wait to see how we put it all together.”

Future Hall of Famer, Andre Johnson is excited about the Texans addition of Stefon Diggs (@stefondiggs) and noted he had a chance to chat with the Pro-Bowl receiver already: "He's super excited about being here, great player. Can't wait to see how we put it all together." pic.twitter.com/uZlc445F8Y — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) April 24, 2024

The Texans acquired Diggs earlier this month, sending a 2025 second-round pick (via the Minnesota Vikings) to Buffalo. Houston also acquired two draft picks: a 2024 sixth-round pick (No. 189 overall) and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Houston was looking for a veteran receiver for Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud after winning its first division title in four years. Last season, the Texans finished seventh in passing as Stroud led the league in passing yards per game (274) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (23-5).

As part of the blockbuster move, the Texans voided the final three years of Diggs’ contract signed back with Buffalo back in 2022, making him a free agent this offseason. Diggs, 30, should be hungry to prove his best years are still ahead while earning another major payday.

While Diggs saw a dip in his production after a hot start in 2023, he still remains one of the league’s premier weapons. Since his trade from Minnesota in 2020, Diggs has led the league in receptions with 445.

In four years with Buffalo, Diggs posted at least 1,110 receiving yards and 103 catches each year. In 2020, he led the NFL in receptions (127) and totaled back-to-back 10-plus touchdown campaigns in 2021 and 2022.

"He is an experienced player and has been productive." #Texans general manager Nick Caserio on the addition of All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs. pic.twitter.com/IdLS4EeHe4 — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) April 18, 2024

Collins, who also enters a contract year, is coming off a career-high 1,297-yard season as Stroud’s No. 1 target. Dell, a third-round pick out of Houston, was on pace to finish with 1,205 receiving yards before suffering a season-ending injury in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos in Week 13.

Houston also traded for Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon and re-signed tight end Dalton Schultz to a three-year, $36 million extension.

Stroud also has been pleased with the development of former second-round pick John Metchie III, who missed the entirety of his rookie season after undergoing treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia, a rare but treatable form of cancer.

