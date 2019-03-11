Andre Ingram, who made NBA debut as 32-year old rookie, to return to Lakers

Andre Ingram is returning to the Los Angeles Lakers.

There weren’t too many positive moments for the Lakers last year, but Ingram’s call-up from the G League as a 32-year-old rookie was one of the best moments of the 2018 NBA season, especially when he dropped 19 points in his debut.

On April 10 against the Houston Rockets, Ingram came off the bench and lit it up, connecting on six of his eight field goal attempts, including 4-of-5 from 3-point land.

Now, 11 months later, he is set to join the Lakers, a team full of injuries, on a 10-day contract, according to multiple reports.

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Ingram, now 33, will join the team in Chicago for the first game of a five-game road trip. The Lakers, 30-36 on the year, are in the midst of a five-game losing streak and have basically conceded the possibility of a playoff spot.

And with the likes of Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball shut down for the season, plus LeBron James’ new minutes restriction, Andre Ingram should be in line for quite a few minutes.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Andre Ingram scored 19 points in his NBA debut last April. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Who is Andre Ingram?

Ingram, a 6-foot-3 guard, became the oldest American rookie in the NBA since 1964 when he made his debut last year. Ingram had been playing in the NBA Development League for over a decade, setting the league’s record for 3-pointers.

With his play for the South Bay Lakers this year, Ingram is up to 768 career treys on 1,702 tries — an excellent 45.8 percent. Since the two games he played last year on the big club, Ingram has continued on in the G League and is now the league’s all-time leader in games played. In 35 games this year, his 11th season in the G League, Ingram is averaging 8.6 points per game.

Following Ingram’s sparkling Lakers’ debut, he followed it up five points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals in a 115-110 win over the Clippers in the final game of the regular season.

Now he’ll get his chance to return to the sport’s top level for a longer stint.

