Andre Iguodala's rebounding sticks out among Warriors' notable stats

Iguodala's rebounding sticks out among notable Warriors stats

The Warriors have started the regular season by winning five of their first six games, with an up-tempo offense and surprisingly good early chemistry, even with their new additions.

Here are some notes and observations about the first couple weeks of the season:

1) Draymond is filling up the stat sheet

Draymond Green has started off the season like a man on a mission to prove the naysayers wrong. He has been assertive on offense as he has looked to score the ball, and his defense has been as good as advertised.

Through the first six games of the season, Green is averaging 8.7 rebounds per game, which is the second-highest total of his career (only behind the 2015-16 campaign when he collected 9.5 boards). Green's 1.2 blocks per game are his highest in four seasons, as well as his overall scoring total of 9.3 points per contest.

In his career, Green traditionally has shown that he builds up his conditioning and effort as the season goes along. So if this version of the three-time All Star is the baseline, then the Warriors should be elated and the league should be fearful.

2) Wiggins' stats so far are quite similar to last season

Last season, Andrew Wiggins dropped 18.6 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 38 percent from deep. This season, Wiggins is averaging 16.2 points per game, with a 45.8 field goal percentage and 40 percent from long range.

Wiggins has played in three fewer minutes per game than last season, and has attempted one less field goal and free throw per contest, which has lessened his point total a bit. But all-in-all, statistically Wiggins is producing at a similar rate.

Yet watching the first six games of the season, it does feel as if Wiggins is having less of an impact overall offensively and defensively in the early going. As his conditioning and minutes increase over the next few weeks, it will be interesting to see how his production responds.

3) Steph Curry off to a solid start from deep

You might not look at Steph Curry's 3-point percentage the first six games this season at 39.7 percent and be overly impressed, as it is well below Curry's career average of 43.3 percent. However, compared to the last six seasons, Curry actually is off to a better start than you would expect.

Last season, despite putting up a career-high 62 points to go with eight made 3s in the sixth game, Curry still only shot 36.8 percent from long range over the first 10 games. In the 2019-20 season, Curry shot only 24 percent from deep in the first four games before his season-ending hand injury.

In the 2018-19 season, Curry got off to an usually torrid start from 3-point land, but in 2017-18, he went the first six games only shooting 34 percent. In 2016-17, Curry shot 35 percent over the first six games.

4) Iguodala crashing the boards

Through six games, Andre Iguodala has been impressive at cleaning up the glass. In fact, so far this year, Iguodala is averaging 5.6 rebounds per game, his highest mark since 2011-12, when he played nearly 36 minutes per contest as opposed to the 22 he has played this season.

Many wondered how much Iguodala had left in the tank when he rejoined the Warriors at 37 years old. But so far, he has been everything the team could have wanted and more, especially when it comes to rebounding.

