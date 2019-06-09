Andre Iguodala's interesting answer when asked about Warriors' future originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors are on the brink of elimination as they trail the Toronto Raptors three-games-to-one in the NBA Finals.

Their season could come to an end in Game 5 on Monday night, and the franchise faces a lot of uncertainty with the roster this summer.

On Sunday, Golden State forward Andre Iguodala was asked the following question:

"Is there a sense that keeping this together is gonna be difficult?"

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP gave a very interesting answer:

"I don't think we look at it that way at all, especially for myself. I'll be here next year for sure and I'm pretty confident that we'll have our core back and we'll try to make another run at it.

"But our key right now is to focus in on tomorrow's game and the things we can do to try to keep the season going."

Important caveat: Iguodala likes to stir the pot, can be very sarcastic and is extremely smart.

Having said that -- back in late November, he said the following to NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole:

"I possibly have another year here – if we win. That's it. I know that. I'm fine with it. That's if we win. If not ..."

Well, unless the Dubs take the next three games, they aren't going to win the title. If they fall short, will the front office look to trade Iguodala, who will be on an expiring deal next season at about $17.2 million?

Or has owner Joe Lacob and/or general Bob Myers actually guaranteed Iguodala that he will be back?

Furthermore, when Iguodala mentioned the team's "core," is Kevin Durant apart of that? Or is the 2015 NBA Finals MVP referring to Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and himself?

As for KD -- who practiced Sunday and is questionable for Game 5 -- Iguodala was very thoughtful when discussing the reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP.

"I just hope he's in a good place. Imagine being in that situation, too. I've been there as well -- somebody asks you if you're gonna play every single day. That wavers on your spirit, but no one cares about that. All they care about is the bottom line.

"That can waver on a spirit. I just want him to be in a good place. And if he's capable, go out there with confidence. And if he's not, why try to prove anything to anyone else and go out there and sacrifice your body when it's not in the place to do that?"

Finally, Klay got a little nostalgic when talking to the media Sunday as well:

Klay Thompson: "Everything that's great always comes to an end - whether that's tomorrow or 4 years from now, you never know." pic.twitter.com/wFZSB4k6nY — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) June 9, 2019

The next month will be a wild one.

