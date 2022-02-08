Andre Iguodala's injury 'definitely concern' for Warriors

Iguodala's injury 'definitely concern' for Kerr, Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors were happy to get Andre Iguodala back Monday night in Oklahoma City, but the good feelings didn't last long.

Iguodala played six minutes in the first half of the Warriors' 110-98 win over the Thunder, but never returned after halftime due to lower back tightness. Those six minutes were Iguodala's first in eight games, and his quick exit is reason to worry for coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors.

"It's a concern. He hasn't played and then his first game back, it tightens up, so it's definitely a concern," Kerr told reporters after the win. "We need him. You can see how good he was in that first half. He just does so many things for us. So I'm definitely concerned."

Iguodala gave the Warriors a boost in those six minutes. The 38-year-old knocked down an open 3-pointer, dished out two assists, grabbed two rebounds and notched a steal.

When the Warriors signed Iguodala to the veteran's minimum this offseason, they did so with an eye on the postseason. But with 28 games left in the regular season, the Warriors now have played more games without the 2015 NBA Finals MVP than with him.

Iguodala has been effective when on the court. He's notching 7.9 points per 36 minutes to go along with 6.9 assists and 6.0 rebounds, and Golden State's second unit operates more efficiently when he's on the floor.

Kerr didn't give a status update after the game, but it seems unlikely that Iguodala will be available Wednesday night when the Warriors visit the Utah Jazz.