Andre Iguodala's 3-pointer in Game 2 'a terrible shot,' Nick Wright says

Andre Iguodala has ice in his veins. When the lights turn on in the biggest games, he seems to always shine brightest.

Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals was no different.

Iguodala buried a game-sealing 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds left Sunday night to extend the Warriors' lead to 109-104 over the Raptors and even the best-of-seven series at two wins apiece.

"This will be the image in eight years, or whatever it is, when Andre Iguodala is inducted into the Naismath Basketball Hall of Fame," FS1's Nick Wright said Monday morning on First Things First. "And sports are funny that way .... because that was a terrible shot."

"This shot will be the first image we see when Andre Iguodala is inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame...but that was a terrible shot." - @getnickwright explains pic.twitter.com/WSL7ZdOlU3 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 3, 2019

Iguodala, who was left wide open after a wild Warriors sequence, hoisted the shot with just under eight seconds left. There was about a three-second difference between the game clock and the shot clock with the Warriors up 106-104.

Wright called Iguodala's shot the "absolute wrong decision." His argument is that the Warriors' veteran forward simply could have played out the clock better.

But Rasheed Wallace said it best: "Ball don't lie."

Winners win, shooters shoot. Iguodala is a winner, and when you need a win, you want the ball in his hands.