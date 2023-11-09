Andre Iguodala will reportedly take over as acting NBPA executive director with Tamika Tremaglio stepping down

Andre Iguodala recently served a four-year term as the NBPA's first vice president. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) (Lachlan Cunningham via Getty Images)

Andre Iguodala, who recently retired from the NBA after a 19-year career, is expected to take over as acting executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, according to multiple reports.

Iguodala, 39, replaces Tamika Tremaglio, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities after being named union head in September 2021 when she replaced Michele Roberts.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, a formal search will begin to find Tremaglio's successor and Iguodala will serve on a temporary basis.

After the CBA negotiations, Tremaglio and union leadership began to discuss her possible departure, sources said. Iguodala was a longtime NBPA executive and well-regarded within union leadership. After recently retiring as a player, he will serve as acting executive director. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 9, 2023

A four-time NBA champion and 2015 NBA Finals MVP, Iguodala finished a four-year term as the NBPA's first vice president in February and was part of the union's executive committee from 2010-17. During his NBA career, he played for the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

After Iguodala retired, he told The New York Times he planned to move into the investing world to run a $200 million venture capital fund with his business partner, Rudy Cline-Thomas. He is currently an investor in soccer team Leeds United of the English Championship; NWSL expansion franchise Bay Area FC, which is set to begin play in 2024; and the San Francisco-based team in Tiger Woods' startup golf league, the TGL, among others.