Andre Iguodala: West finals vs. Rockets 'would've been short' if I wasn't hurt

Andre Iguodala and Steve Kerr have the same perspective on the matter ...

The Rockets believe they would have advanced to the NBA Finals if Chris Paul didn't hurt his hamstring.

The Warriors believe the series wouldn't have gone seven games if Andre Iguodala didn't hurt his knee. In fact, Steve Kerr said it would have ended in five games.

Iguodala agrees with his head coach.

"It would've been short. 4-1," Iguodala told Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group. "They didn't win. We won."

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP then pivoted to the upcoming season.

"It's going to be fun seeing them this year," he said. "The West got tougher. I like seeing the West this year. The West is going to be fun. We aren't the only team, so it's no longer, ‘We got to get up for the Warriors.' That's what's fun to me.

"Teams don't get the other team's best every single night. This year, it's not going to be a cakewalk. You can't just have your best game against us. You have to play on a nightly basis."

