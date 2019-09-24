Andre Iguodala trade: Five NBA teams that make most sense for veteran

Former Warriors forward Andre Iguodala finds himself in a bind.

Less than 24 hours after indicating to NBC Sports' Monte Poole that he wasn't keen on the idea of joining the Memphis Grizzlies, a report circulated that the veteran forward would not report to the team's media day, nor attend training camp, opting to train away from Memphis until he gets a buyout or is traded.

While we wait for Iguodala's negotiations to be resolved, here are five contenders that could use the forward's services.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Rockets have made no secret of their obsession with the Warriors, and with the Western Conference champs in transition, Houston could be a prime landing spot.

Currently, the Rockets have an open roster spot -- plus four non-guaranteed contracts on its books. With Iguodala on the roster, the Rockets would have an extra ball-handler to complement Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

Houston tried to sign Iguodala in 2017 before the forward signed his current three-year, $48 million deal with Golden State.

Jazz

The Utah Jazz have already had an impressive off-season, trading for guard Mike Conley and signing Bojan Bogdanovic, pairing the duo with young star guard Donovan Mitchell.

The addition of Iguodala would bolster an already impressive defensive unit. Last season, Utah ranked second in the league in defensive efficiency. The unit, anchored by Rudy Gobert in the middle, was third in the league in blocks and held teams to just 45.2 percent shooting from the field.

The Denver Nuggets were one of the league's pleasant surprises last season, winning 54 games and clinching the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. However, as one of the youngest teams in the NBA, the team wasn't quite ready for a deep playoff run.

Story continues

Iguodala can help with Denver's growth while providing an added defensive presence to a unit that finished sixth in points allowed last season.

Lakers

What would be the cherry on top for a star-studded offseason in Los Angeles? Adding Iguodala.

The forward would bring much-needed help to a defense that was middle of the pack in defensive rating this year. Add the fact that Rob Pelinka -- Iguodala's former agent -- is the team's general manager, and the Lakers seem like a perfect landing spot for Iguodala.

[RELATED: Klay Thompson believes Warriors win NBA Finals if he doesn't tear ACL]

However, a source close to the forward pushed back on the notion shortly after he was dealt to Memphis, citing Los Angeles' inability to pay him more than the minimum. That could change in the coming months should Memphis grant Iguodala a trade or a midseason buyout.

After an impressive offseason of their own, the Los Angeles Clippers could also be in the running for the three-time champion.

Adding Iguodala would pair him with the defensive trio of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley, cementing the best defense in the league on paper.





Andre Iguodala trade: Five NBA teams that make most sense for veteran originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area