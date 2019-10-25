Andre Iguodala thoroughly enjoyed Klay Thompson's halftime appearance

There weren't many positives to take away from the Warriors' season opener. As they unveiled the brand new Chase Center in San Francisco, the Dubs were dropped by the Clippers, 141-122.

At least there was a Klay Thompson sighting, though.

The Warriors' injured shooting guard addressed the crowd before the first regular-season game at the new arena. He also joined the TNT crew at halftime.

Former Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala couldn't get enough of Klay's appearance.

Greatest halftime appearance of all time! — andre (@andre) October 25, 2019

Klay smoove on the commentating tho... — andre (@andre) October 25, 2019

Even though he currently is on the Grizzlies after the Warriors traded him this past offseason, Iguodala is watching Golden State and the rest of the NBA from afar. The 2015 NBA Finals MVP is waiting for Memphis to either trade him or negotiate a contract buyout.

For now, though, Iguodala is playing the role of spectator. Clearly, he's keeping his eyes on his former teammates.

