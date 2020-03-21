Andre Iguodala tells funny story while watching Steph Curry's 13 3-pointers

Steph Curry's record-breaking 13 3-pointer performance against the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 7, 2016 was re-aired on NBC Sports Bay Area on Friday night, and it appears one of his best friends and former teammates tuned in to watch.

Andre Iguodala is watching the re-airing of Steph's 13 3-pointer game on NBC Sports Bay Area right now. Says he didn't know Steph had set the record with that last 3-pointer.



(Via Andre Iguodala/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/zsTnUauQeB



— Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) March 21, 2020

Yep, that's former Warrior and Finals MVP Andre Iguodala watching Curry drain what was then a new NBA record of 13 3-pointers in a single game. Based on the caption on Iguodala's Instagram post, it would appear that he was completely unaware of the stakes in real-time.

"During this game I didn't know this was for the record ...," Iguodala wrote. "Like 'why y'all cheering so much?"

Surely, Iguodala was brought up to speed shortly after Curry's record was announced at Oracle Arena, but then again, its sort of hard to blame him for being unaware.

After all, Steph getting the crowd on its feet isn't exactly a rare occurrence.

