Andre Iguodala supports LeBron James' decision to join Lakers

Andre Iguodala believes most of the detractors regarding LeBron James' move to the Los Angeles Lakers stem from social media.

Much has been said and written about James' switch this off-season, with some criticising the former Cleveland Cavaliers star for "chasing a championship".

Others wonder if the four-time NBA MVP made the move just so he could play in a major market, creating more business opportunities for his personal brand.

But the Golden State Warriors' swing man Iguodala told Sports Illustrated he thinks most of the criticism of James' free-agent signing has been driven by fans on Twitter and other platforms.

"I think it's just a 'what do you want to do?' decision," Iguodala said. "That’s what’s most important.

"When non-athletes get out of college, they can interview anywhere they want. If they're offered a job, they can choose to go anywhere they want to go. It's a little different in sports but you get the opportunity and it's called free agency.

"It's good to see guys make their own individual decisions and not worry about the response from millions of fans.

"[The criticism comes] because we're in a different age now. You have more platforms and more voices are heard from the sidelines. Content and social media come together in one big space. At times, these big companies even base their ideas and content on public opinion. If we had social media 20 or 30 years ago, it would have been the same thing."

Iguodala added he was satisfied with Michael Jordan's recent comments following President Donald Trump's tweet that demeaned James' intelligence. The following day, Jordan issued a statement saying, "I support LJ. He's doing an amazing job for his community."

While some questioned the brevity and general nature of Jordan's statement, Iguodala said it was all he needed to hear.

"MJ doesn't put his name out there when it comes to his philanthropic endeavours. That's fine," Iguodala said.

"He's always been quiet in the media. He likes to keep the attention off himself. MJ said he supported LeBron. As athletes, that's all we wanted to hear."