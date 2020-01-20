Andre Iguodala roasts ex-Warriors guard Ian Clark for assists total

Former Warriors guard Ian Clark is playing in China right now.

And in his most recent game for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers, he racked up 34 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds.

When he tweeted about the performance, Andre Iguodala couldn't help but troll his former teammate.

Now I believe the points and rebounds.... but who keeping stats on assists???? — andre (@andre) January 19, 2020

And ex-Warriors big man David West got in on the fun with a couple "laughing crying face" emojis.

Andre gets a 10 out of 10 for this joke, because as Warriors fans are well aware, Clark wasn't on the court for his passing ability. He carved out a role with the Dubs because of his ability to score off the bench.

In 2015-16, Clark averaged 3.6 points and 1.0 assists in 8.8 minutes per game. The following year, he bumped it up to 6.8 points and 1.2 assists over 14.8 minutes per night.

Thanks for the content, Mr. 2015 NBA Finals MVP.

