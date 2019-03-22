Andre Iguodala reveals surprising reason for his improved level of play originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

You might think Andre Iguodala's recent play is a product of the Warriors forward finally getting healthy.

And while that might be the case, there's apparently something else behind the 2015 NBA Finals MVP's reinvigorated play: golf.

Yes, you read that right.

After dropping 11 points in the Warriors' 112-89 win over the Indiana Pacers at Oracle Arena on Thursday night, Iguodala explained that his second favorite sport fuels his play on the hardwood.

"I'm almost there," Iguodala told NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke. "So, I had it and I kind of lost it. It was raining a little bit and the suns back out. If I get on the golf course, my basketball game is a direct reflection of how many rounds of golf I can get. So, the more rounds of golf the better I play."

Sounds like Steve Kerr needs to get Iguodala some more time on the links as the playoffs approach. Or, at least find a Top Golf, whatever works.

So, if Iguodala starts dicing up the Rockets, Thunder or whoever else when the postseason rolls around, someone should cue up the Masters' theme song and ask him what he shot on the team's latest off day.

At least. that's what we would do.