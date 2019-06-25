Andre Iguodala reveals how NBA players use cell phones during halftime originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Fans never have had more access to their favorite athletes than right now. Whether you're watching them play their respective sport or following them on social media, private lives now are much more in the public eye.

One area that remains private for the most part is the locker room, especially during halftime of a game. Warriors forward Andre Iguodala pulled back the curtain on that a bit Tuesday morning.

"It's normal now to go in the locker room, and first thing people do is grab their phones," Iguodala said while appearing on "The Breakfast Club." "At halftime. It's like normal now."

Iguodala discusses how it's "normal" for players to immediately check social media during halftime to see what the media's saying about them. 😂 pic.twitter.com/m9ggj9jTnx — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 25, 2019

"I'm lookin' and dudes are checkin' Instagram," he continued. "Checkin' their halftime stats."

Iguodala says that outside noise plays a factor whether it's the media, fans or agents.

"I mean, you're kind of taught that," he said. "If you're a player where you're on the borderline of superstar ... your agent's telling you that before every game. 'Look man, you gotta get 22 tonight.'"

Iguodala, 35, has played 15 seasons in the NBA. He began his career in 2004 and has seen the league's transformation, especially with social media.