Andre Iguodala cemented his legacy with the Warriors over his six-year tenure with the team, winning three championships for Golden State. His time as a Warrior might not be over, too.

The Warriors traded Iguodala to the Grizzlies this offseason, a move that coach Steve Kerr called a "gut punch" on The Warriors Insider Podcast. Kerr could be reunited with Iguodala ... next season.

The New York Times' Marc Stein called Iguodala returning to the Warriors for the 2020-21 season a "virtual lock" in his Wednesday newsletter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While Iguodala currently is on the Grizzlies' roster, he is waiting for Memphis to either trade him or negotiate a contract buyout. Even if a contract buyout is completed, however, Iguodala can't wind up back on the Warriors. A team that trades a player cannot re-sign him during the season in which he was traded.

But the summer of 2020 could be a different story.

[RELATED: Iguodala posts cryptic tweet before Clippers-Lakers opener]

Iguodala is due $17.8 million this season before he becomes a free agent this upcoming summer. Stein speculates when Iguodala hits the open market, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP will find his way to Chase Center.

It only seems right.

Andre Iguodala retiring with Warriors 'virtual lock,' Marc Stein says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area