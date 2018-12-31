Andre Iguodala responds to $25K NBA fine with hilarious Instagram post

Drew Shiller
NBC Sports BayArea

Andre Iguodala responds to $25K NBA fine with hilarious Instagram post originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Programming note: Watch tonight's Warriors-Suns game at 6 p.m. PT streaming live on the MyTeams app.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Andre Iguodala will be writing a pretty hefty check to the NBA.

The Warriors forward was fined $25,000 for "recklessly throwing the game ball into the spectator stands," the league announced Monday morning.

Iguodala responded to the news by posting the following message on Instagram:

I don't know about you, but I can't stop laughing.

Just after the halftime buzzer sounded during Golden State's game in Portland on Saturday night, Iguodala picked up the ball near halfcourt and fired it over the basket:

The TV broadcast went to commercial break, and we soon learned that Iguodala had been assessed a technical foul (a $2,000 fine) and ejected.

According to Iguodala:

Don't expect the 2015 NBA Finals MVP to comment any further, or a subsequent fine could be in the works ...

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller

What to Read Next