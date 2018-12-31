Andre Iguodala responds to $25K NBA fine with hilarious Instagram post originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Programming note: Watch tonight's Warriors-Suns game at 6 p.m. PT streaming live on the MyTeams app.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Andre Iguodala will be writing a pretty hefty check to the NBA.

The Warriors forward was fined $25,000 for "recklessly throwing the game ball into the spectator stands," the league announced Monday morning.

Iguodala responded to the news by posting the following message on Instagram:

Andre Iguodala posting this video is an all-timer 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LOsR2OSU5U — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) December 31, 2018

I don't know about you, but I can't stop laughing.

Just after the halftime buzzer sounded during Golden State's game in Portland on Saturday night, Iguodala picked up the ball near halfcourt and fired it over the basket:

Andre Iguodala just got ejected for throwing the ball into the stands at the end of the half... pic.twitter.com/YK6xqhJ0Sx — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 30, 2018

The TV broadcast went to commercial break, and we soon learned that Iguodala had been assessed a technical foul (a $2,000 fine) and ejected.

According to Iguodala:

Story continues

Draymond Green said Steve Kerr came into the locker room at halftime and told the team Andre Iguodala had been ejected for throwing the ball into the crowd. Everyone was confused. Iguodala's explanation: "I was trying to shoot. How do they know my depth perception?" — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 30, 2018

Don't expect the 2015 NBA Finals MVP to comment any further, or a subsequent fine could be in the works ...

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller