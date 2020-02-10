How Andre Iguodala responded to Steph Curry defending him on Instagram

Last week, a war of words broke out between Warriors star Steph Curry and Memphis Grizzlies rookie sensation Ja Morant.

Morant and his fellow Grizzlies had publicly taken exception to Andre Iguodala's continued refusal to report to the team, despite being traded there from the Warriors last July.

Curry was defending Iguodala, his longtime teammate and frequent partner on the golf course when the two weren't dominating on the basketball court.

The feeling clearly is mutual between the two stars.

"Yeah, that's my guy (laughs)," Iguodala told The Athletic's Sam Amick. "I would do the same for him. But I understand the generation that we're in, and the new Millenials we're dealing with, and how social media comes into play and how someone could feed that to a young guy and (it grows)."

The former NBA Finals MVP doesn't hold any ill will toward his former Grizzlies comrades, however, choosing to take the high road on the public criticism.

"Every player in the league is my guy," Iguodala said. "You know, I'm a union guy. Players come first. Their safety, their security, their job security, their health, their mental health.

"But yeah, I don't take any of that personally."

Iguodala had a strong return to the court with the Miami Heat on Sunday night and now prepares to return to the Bay Area and take on the Warriors as an opponent for the first time since being eliminated from the playoffs by the Dubs while a member of the Denver Nuggets in 2012.

The veteran should get a standing ovation from the Chase Center crowd, but no one will be happier to see Iguodala than his old pal Curry.

