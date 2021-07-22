Andre Iguodala replies to tweet about Steph Curry's NBA ranking

Iguodala replies to tweet about Steph's current NBA ranking originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andre Iguodala arguably is Steph Curry's biggest fan.

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP for years has gone out of his way to praise the only unanimous MVP in league history.

And Iguodala on Thursday had Curry's back again.

I got Giannis at #3 right now. Behind Bron and KD. He could very well have that #1 spot by the end of next season tho. We shall see! — America is musty (@DragonflyJonez) July 22, 2021

When someone replied by mentioning Curry, "@DragonflyJonez" responded by saying he has the Warriors superstar at No. 4.

Iguodala entered the conversation with a three-word reply:

"Stop it pro…"

There ended up being one more back-and-forth:

“that’s your opinion, and that’s ok…“ — andre (@andre) July 22, 2021

So yeah -- it's very safe to assume that Iguodala believes Steph is one of the top-three players in the NBA right now.

And that makes perfect sense.

