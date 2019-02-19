Andre Iguodala replaced LeBron James as VP of National Basketball Players Association

Andre Iguodala was elected the First Vice President of the NBPA on Monday, replacing LeBron James. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala was elected First Vice President of the National Basketball Players Association, the NBPA announced following its Board of NBA Player Representatives meeting in the Bahamas on Monday.

Iguodala, who has served as a Vice President of the Executive Committee since 2013, will replace LeBron James as the First VP, as James’ four-year term expired.

“I am honored to be chosen by my peers to step into this position and take on a larger responsibility within the NBPA,” Iguodala said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing my work with (NBPA executive director) Michele (Roberts), Chris Paul and the Executive Committee to accomplish the best possible outcomes for the union and our future members.”

Milwaukee guard Malcolm Brogdon, Boston guard Jaylen Brown and Charlotte center Bismack Biyombo were also elected to serve as Vice Presidents on the Executive Committee on Monday, and will begin their three-year terms right away. The trio will replace Carmelo Anthony, Steph Curry and Iguodala, whose terms expired.

Houston guard Chris Paul was re-elected in 2017 as the president of the NBPA, and is currently serving a four-year term. San Antonio big man Pau Gasol, Portland guard CJ McCollum and Clippers guard Garrett Temple are also serving as vice presidents on the committee. Minnesota forward Anthony Tolliver is also serving on the committee as its secretary-treasurer.

“Malcolm, Jaylen and Bismack have all shown a great commitment to the union since they arrived in the league,” Paul said in a statement. “I have no doubt they will bring a fresh perspective and passion to the Executive Committee and I am excited to start working with them.”

