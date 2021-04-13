Andre Iguodala reacts to Steph Curry passing Wilt Chamberlain for Warriors’ all-time scoring record

With a layup in the first quarter, Steph Curry etched his name at the top of the Golden State Warriors’ history books in one of the most prized categories. Following a 21 point explosion in the first quarter, Curry passed Wilt Chamberlain’s franchise-best 17,783 points to become Golden State’s all-time leading scorer.

While Curry notched his latest milestone in a Warriors’ uniform, one of his former teammates was watching. Following Curry’s achievement, Andre Iguodala chimed in on Instagram. The Miami Heat veteran forward posted an Instagram story with a photo of Curry on television with the caption, “a god.”

Via @andre on Instagram:

Andre Iguodala on IG after Steph passed Wilt pic.twitter.com/OAK2iitUzV — Tommy Call III (@tommy_III) April 13, 2021

After rewriting the record books, Curry went on to lead the Warriors with a scorching 53-point effort on 14-of-24 shooting from the floor against the Denver Nuggets. The three-time NBA champion added six boards and four assists in Golden State’s 116-107 victory at Chase Center on Monday night.

