Andre Iguodala, Raheem Mostert hilariously react to Trent Williams TD attempt

Iguodala, Mostert hilariously react to Williams TD attempt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers went for the Big Man Touchdown on Sunday in Jacksonville, but couldn't convert.

Leading comfortably against the Jaguars in the third quarter at TIAA Bank Field, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tried to throw to left tackle Trent Williams -- who was lined up on the right side -- on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

Garoppolo overthrew Williams, who ended up being covered by two Jaguars defenders.

Don't let George Kittle scoring distract you from the fact that the 49ers just gave Trent Williams a look at the goal line 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZZHxaTPwIt — KNBR (@KNBR) November 21, 2021

If Garoppolo and Williams had connected, it would have been the eight-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman's first career NFL touchdown.

The missed connection between Garoppolo and Williams drew great reactions, including from injured 49ers teammate Raheem Mostert and Warriors forward Andre Iguodala.

They tried to get my guy @TrentW71 a TD catch!! Tried… — andre (@andre) November 21, 2021

Damn I wanted us to hit Trent! No offensive lineman deserves to score more than the 🦍 — Tavon Wilson (@tavonwilson) November 21, 2021

Was Trent Williams just double covered in the end zone? 😂 — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) November 21, 2021

Jags double-covering Trent Williams in the end zone was probably not what the Niners saw coming. Solid recovery. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 21, 2021

Trent Williams on the goal line. pic.twitter.com/8SBnCRLZLW — Drea Blackwell (@KSBWDrea) November 21, 2021

Instead of kicking the field goal on fourth down, coach Kyle Shanahan decided to go for it, and Garoppolo hit All-Pro tight end George Kittle in the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown to give the 49ers a 27-3 lead over the Jaguars.

Kittle now has 17 career receiving touchdowns, including one in each of his last three games, while Williams still is searching for his first. In due time, it will come.