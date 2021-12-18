Andre Iguodala praises young Warriors players, describes unique relationship

Iguodala praises young players, details unique relationship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andre Iguodala’s impact on young Warriors players likely will stick with them throughout their NBA careers.

After the Warriors’ 111-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night, Iguodala talked about each individual relationship he has with Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

“Jordan and I have probably gotten the closest out of anybody on the team,” Iguodala said on Warriors Postgame Live. “Obviously I know Steph [Curry], Draymond [Green], [Kevon Looney] and Klay [Thompson] more than anyone, but I’ve gotten closest with JP.”

Poole, who missed Friday’s game in the TD Garden after being placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol, has started every game so far this season and is averaging 17.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Iguodala, an 18-year NBA veteran, said he wants to help guide JP as he continues to get better.

“He’s a great kid, tremendous talent, but he works,” Iguodala said. “Doing his thing for a long time, those young guys who put the work in and want to be great. What I want to do for him is identify the things that he has overcome as a player and it’s all about growth and progression, and then working through it.”

As far as the rookies, Iguodala believes the future is bright for Kuminga and Moody.

Iguodala said Kuminga, 19, needs to continue to learn from the vets and watch how Steph and Klay work offensively, and to keep an eye on players like Draymond and himself on the defensive end and see how they can pick apart an offense.

“Kuminga’s got an opportunity to be special,” Iguodala added.

With Poole out, Moody got a chance to step up and prove himself in front of a big stage.

Even though he only played 10 minutes and scored one bucket on 1-for-6 shooting from the field and 0-2 from behind the arc, Iguodala said there was still a lot to be learned for the rookie.

“Moses got a great lesson tonight. It was really good for him,” Iguodala said. “Sometimes you gotta go out there and experience it and Moses was able to be thrown in the fire on national TV. First half we started off amazing, second half they go on a crazy run, so he got to experience both ends of the spectrum. So he can watch the film and learn from both the good and the bad.”

