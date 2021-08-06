Andre Iguodala plans to ride on Klay Thompson's boat to practice

Iguodala looking forward to riding on Klay's boat to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson loves taking his boat out on the San Francisco Bay.

Warriors big man James Wiseman hopped on board earlier this summer, and it's very possible some other Warriors players have been on the water recently for a spin.

Now that Andre Iguodala is back with Golden State, does he plan on arriving to a Warriors practice or two via Klay's boat?

Yes. Yes he does.

“I’m looking forward to that, actually,” Iguodala told The New York Times' Jonathan Abrams, who broke the news of Iguodala's return to the Dubs.

Warriors fans probably are looking forward to that even more than Iguodala is.

But on a much bigger and more important level, Dub Nation eagerly anticipates the 2015 NBA Finals MVP taking the court at Chase Center in a Warriors uniform for the first time.

The standing ovation will be loud and will last a long time (the same can be said about Klay's eventual return).

“The relationship with the fans, the relationship with the Bay, the opportunity to end it here, was just something special," Iguodala told Abrams.

The three-time NBA champion will earn about $2.6 million on a veteran's minimum contract.

