Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter questionable for Game 5
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Golden State WarriorsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Andre IguodalaLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Kevon LooneyLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Klay ThompsonLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Golden State: Otto Porter (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to questionable. Andre Iguodala (right knee inflammation) has been downgraded to questionable.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Starting Warriors Klay Thompson, Otto Porter Jr. , Klay Thompson: 5 points, 2/12 FGs, 4 rebounds
Time Lord: 5 points, 2/2 FGs, 10 rebounds – 10:21 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Otto Porter starts and plays 4.5 minutes. -6. – 9:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are getting outrebounded 7-2 to start, and here comes Kevon Looney for Otto Porter Jr. with 7:23 left in the first quarter. – 9:15 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Otto Porter in the starting lineup gives the Celtics five guys they’ve got to guard versus four with Looney. Baloney gives the Warriors everything Draymond Green thinks he gives them… – 9:10 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Interesting shift, with Otto Porter Jr. starting in place of Kevon Looney. – 9:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Warriors starting Otto Porter over Kevon Looney in Game 4 of NBA Finals nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/10/war… – 9:00 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
In Game 4 of the 2015 Finals, down 2-1, the Warriors sat Andrew Bogut and went to their “Death Lineup” with Draymond Green at center. That lineup with Iggy had a lot more experience than tonight’s with Porter Jr. – 9:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Through the first 3 games of the NBA Finals, Otto Porter Jr. is 7-for-9 from the field. All of his attempts have been 3-pointers
Playing him with Draymond makes a lot of sense – 8:58 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The lineup shakeup shows some urgency here for Golden State. Otto Porter in for Looney, another scoring threat and you’re conceding to Boston’s size – 8:58 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Otto Porter Jr. regular-season splits
Starter: 10.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 50.0 FG%, 38.3 3P%, +11.6
Reserve: 7.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 44.8 FG%, 36.5 3P%, +7.0 – 8:52 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
New starters for the Warriors in Game 4:
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Otto Porter Jr.
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 8:51 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Otto Porter Jr. is starting in place of Kevon Looney. – 8:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The last time Otto Porter Jr. started a game was the last time the Warriors played the Celtics in the regular season – 8:49 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Golden State is shaking up their starting lineup – Otto Porter is replacing Kevon Looney.
He joins Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. – 8:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The last time Otto Porter Jr. started:
5 PTS
3 REB
1 AST
2-10 FG
1-6 3P
-20
It was against the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/gvcS1eIKfO – 8:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Otto Porter Jr. is starting for Kevon Looney tonight
Porter scored 6 points off the bench in Game 3 and led the Warriors with 4 assists. He was the only Warrior with a positive plus-minus at plus-4 – 8:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Otto Porter Jr’s last start?
The Warriors 22-point loss to the Celtics in mid-March. – 8:43 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Warriors at Celtics – TD Garden – June 10, 2022 – NBA Finals – Game 4 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Golden State – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Draymond Green
OUT: Boston: None Golden State: Wiseman pic.twitter.com/h2GlhmxwyX – 8:40 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Wow. Game 4 starting lineup change for Golden State: Otto Porter in; Kevon Looney out.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 8:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for 2022 NBA Finals Game 4:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Draymond Green
Otto Porter Jr.
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 8:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Starting lineup change for the Warriors. Otto Porter Jr. is replacing Kevon Looney. – 8:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Otto Porter Jr. being fully available tonight is also big.
He scored 6 points, led the Warriors with 4 assists off the bench and was a team-high plus-4 in Golden State’s Game 3 loss – 1:45 PM
Andre Iguodala @andre
Time moves slowly, but passes quickly… #PointForwardFriday – 1:16 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Reviewing the practice transcripts and Andre Iguodala answered two questions, the final one with a one-word answer. Never change, Andre. pic.twitter.com/XFMU8IgUha – 1:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Otto Porter Jr. is good to go tonight, too.
He’s listed as questionable with left foot soreness. That won’t be the case much longer – 12:46 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Otto Porter Jr. is also good to go tonight. – 12:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Golden State Warriors current NBA Finals Game 4 injury report lists Stephen Curry as probable.
Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are both questionable.
Gary Payton II is off the injury report.
James Wiseman remains out, as he has all season. – 7:51 PM
More on this storyline
Jared Weiss: Ime Udoka says while Steph Curry has had success against the Celtics’ drop coverages, Boston’s offense is the issue: “If we were playing offense the right way, we would be up 3-1, at least, right now.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / June 12, 2022
Jay King: Jaylen Brown: “Steph Curry is really good if you guys haven’t noticed.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / June 12, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Steph Curry says Draymond Green will adjust offensively to make sure the Warriors are at their best offensively when he is on the floor: “Usually the high IQ guys figure it out and he’s at the top of that list.” -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / June 12, 2022