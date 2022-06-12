Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter questionable for Game 5

Golden State: Otto Porter (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to questionable. Andre Iguodala (right knee inflammation) has been downgraded to questionable.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Starting Warriors Klay Thompson, Otto Porter Jr. , Klay Thompson: 5 points, 2/12 FGs, 4 rebounds

Time Lord: 5 points, 2/2 FGs, 10 rebounds – 10:21 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Otto Porter starts and plays 4.5 minutes. -6. – 9:16 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors are getting outrebounded 7-2 to start, and here comes Kevon Looney for Otto Porter Jr. with 7:23 left in the first quarter. – 9:15 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Otto Porter in the starting lineup gives the Celtics five guys they’ve got to guard versus four with Looney. Baloney gives the Warriors everything Draymond Green thinks he gives them… – 9:10 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Interesting shift, with Otto Porter Jr. starting in place of Kevon Looney. – 9:05 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Warriors starting Otto Porter over Kevon Looney in Game 4 of NBA Finals nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/10/war… – 9:00 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

In Game 4 of the 2015 Finals, down 2-1, the Warriors sat Andrew Bogut and went to their “Death Lineup” with Draymond Green at center. That lineup with Iggy had a lot more experience than tonight’s with Porter Jr. – 9:00 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Through the first 3 games of the NBA Finals, Otto Porter Jr. is 7-for-9 from the field. All of his attempts have been 3-pointers

Playing him with Draymond makes a lot of sense – 8:58 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

The lineup shakeup shows some urgency here for Golden State. Otto Porter in for Looney, another scoring threat and you’re conceding to Boston’s size – 8:58 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Otto Porter Jr. regular-season splits

Starter: 10.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 50.0 FG%, 38.3 3P%, +11.6

Reserve: 7.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 44.8 FG%, 36.5 3P%, +7.0 – 8:52 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

New starters for the Warriors in Game 4:

Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson

Otto Porter Jr.

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green – 8:51 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Otto Porter Jr. is starting in place of Kevon Looney. – 8:51 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The last time Otto Porter Jr. started a game was the last time the Warriors played the Celtics in the regular season – 8:49 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Golden State is shaking up their starting lineup – Otto Porter is replacing Kevon Looney.

He joins Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. – 8:48 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The last time Otto Porter Jr. started:

5 PTS

3 REB

1 AST

2-10 FG

1-6 3P

-20

It was against the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/gvcS1eIKfO – 8:47 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Otto Porter Jr. is starting for Kevon Looney tonight

Porter scored 6 points off the bench in Game 3 and led the Warriors with 4 assists. He was the only Warrior with a positive plus-minus at plus-4 – 8:45 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Otto Porter Jr’s last start?

The Warriors 22-point loss to the Celtics in mid-March. – 8:43 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Warriors at Celtics – TD Garden – June 10, 2022 – NBA Finals – Game 4 Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams

Golden State – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Draymond Green

OUT: Boston: None Golden State: Wiseman pic.twitter.com/h2GlhmxwyX – 8:40 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Wow. Game 4 starting lineup change for Golden State: Otto Porter in; Kevon Looney out.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 8:38 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters for 2022 NBA Finals Game 4:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Warriors starters:

Draymond Green

Otto Porter Jr.

Andrew Wiggins

Klay Thompson

Stephen Curry – 8:35 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Starting lineup change for the Warriors. Otto Porter Jr. is replacing Kevon Looney. – 8:34 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Otto Porter Jr. being fully available tonight is also big.

He scored 6 points, led the Warriors with 4 assists off the bench and was a team-high plus-4 in Golden State’s Game 3 loss – 1:45 PM

Andre Iguodala @andre

Time moves slowly, but passes quickly… #PointForwardFriday – 1:16 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Reviewing the practice transcripts and Andre Iguodala answered two questions, the final one with a one-word answer. Never change, Andre. pic.twitter.com/XFMU8IgUha – 1:00 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Otto Porter Jr. is good to go tonight, too.

He’s listed as questionable with left foot soreness. That won’t be the case much longer – 12:46 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Otto Porter Jr. is also good to go tonight. – 12:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Golden State Warriors current NBA Finals Game 4 injury report lists Stephen Curry as probable.

Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are both questionable.

Gary Payton II is off the injury report.

James Wiseman remains out, as he has all season. – 7:51 PM

